Analysts Expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.30. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 83,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the first quarter worth $912,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

