Analysts Expect Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

In other news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,316.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,449.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,600 shares of company stock worth $262,654 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Sealed Air by 994.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $202,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 150,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,453. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

