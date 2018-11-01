Analysts Expect Hudson Ltd (HUD) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter worth $30,667,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUD opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hudson has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

