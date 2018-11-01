Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,412,000 after acquiring an additional 179,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,015,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 131,633 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,461,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $43.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

