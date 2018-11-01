Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 119.34% and a negative return on equity of 89.78%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,839. The stock has a market cap of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.35. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,295.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 930,303 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $3,751,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 305.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 206,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 618.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 180,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

