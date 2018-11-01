Analysts Anticipate RLI Corp. (RLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) will report $217.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.90 million and the highest is $219.03 million. RLI reported sales of $202.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $849.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.90 million to $851.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $896.99 million, with estimates ranging from $888.80 million to $905.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). RLI had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.55 million.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $389,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $110,389.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RLI by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 186,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,755. RLI has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

