Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $297.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.10 million to $301.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Tanya M. Acker purchased 1,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $196,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,925 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,833.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.62 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

