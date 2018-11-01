Analog Devices (ADI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.70.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 163,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,937. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $250,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,658. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

