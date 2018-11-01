Amphenol (APH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

APH traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,872,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,200,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,088. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

