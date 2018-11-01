Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $276,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

