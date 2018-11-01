AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

