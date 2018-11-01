Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,328,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,749,000 after purchasing an additional 275,469 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,227,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $213.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $221.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.37.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $192.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

