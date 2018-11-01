Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $14.26 Per Share

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $14.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.06. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.37.

Shares of AMGN opened at $192.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

