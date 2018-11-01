Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $116,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

AMP opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.79 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

