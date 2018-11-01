Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $16.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.