American Water Works (AWK) Announces Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.27-3.32 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.27-3.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,616.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

