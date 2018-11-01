American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOBC. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of -0.10.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Brust purchased 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 308.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

