American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in American International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 265,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American International Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in American International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.