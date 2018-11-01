American International Group (AIG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $41.29. American International Group shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 12076577 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.