American International Group (AIG) Issues Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

NYSE AIG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 5,674,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,835. American International Group has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

