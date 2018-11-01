American International Group (AIG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research report released on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $62.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

“We Think The Stock Has Factored In A Worst Case Q3 More Likely To See Treats Than Tricks On Halloween.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.87.

NYSE:AIG opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American International Group by 38,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American International Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149,702 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,692 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in American International Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

