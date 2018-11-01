American Financial Group (AFG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $100.56. 23,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,040. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $98.22 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $2,926,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,638 shares of company stock valued at $50,239,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

