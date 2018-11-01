American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,136,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,189,000 after acquiring an additional 862,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,308,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 872,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,915,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,149,000 after purchasing an additional 160,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,472,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.50 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.03.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

