American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

