American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 285,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at $28,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $8,935,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $8,628,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at $9,172,000.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

