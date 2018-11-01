Ameresco (AMRC) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 15793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other Ameresco news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $863,700. 57.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

