Ameresco (AMRC) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) has been given a $17.00 price target by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of AMRC opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $521,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $863,700 in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 536.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

