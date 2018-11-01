Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Holdings Boosted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amc Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,039,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,835,000 after buying an additional 139,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amc Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amc Networks by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amc Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amc Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The company had revenue of $696.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

