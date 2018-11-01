AMC Entertainment (AMC) & TIX (TIXC) Head to Head Review

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMC Entertainment and TIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Entertainment -5.15% 1.70% 0.38% TIX -42.25% -6.25% -5.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMC Entertainment and TIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion 0.48 -$487.20 million ($0.89) -21.64 TIX $17.40 million 0.29 -$4.68 million N/A N/A

TIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMC Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

AMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIX has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TIX does not pay a dividend. AMC Entertainment pays out -89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMC Entertainment and TIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50 TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than TIX.

Summary

AMC Entertainment beats TIX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

