AMC Entertainment (AMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.28.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 120.25 and a beta of 0.82. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares in the company, valued at $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,808,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,453,000 after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.