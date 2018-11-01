Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.86% of Amber Road worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 22.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 256,325 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road during the second quarter worth about $2,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 129,820 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 16.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 679,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 97,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road during the second quarter worth about $896,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amber Road alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan Pieri sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $43,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $27,750.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,545 shares of company stock valued at $878,917 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBR shares. ValuEngine raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amber Road presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMBR stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amber Road Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amber Road Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.