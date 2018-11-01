Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

AMAL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,990. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.48.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Amalgamated Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

