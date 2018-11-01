Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,646 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Altria Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

NYSE MO opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.67%.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

