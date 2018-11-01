Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,765 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 28th total of 10,896,850 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

