Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499,099 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,289,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $784,417,000 after purchasing an additional 526,547 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $773,243,000 after purchasing an additional 662,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,279,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $657,489,000 after purchasing an additional 683,733 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

CSCO opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.