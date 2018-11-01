Altagas (ALA) Shares Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Altagas traded as low as C$17.51 and last traded at C$18.11. Approximately 1,090,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 981,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altagas from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on Altagas from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Altagas from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.20.

In other Altagas news, Director Phillip R. Knoll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$52,275.00. Also, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. Altagas had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.43 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

