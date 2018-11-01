Altagas (ALA) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

Get Altagas alerts:

Altagas stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,281. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.43 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%.

In other news, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total transaction of C$99,845.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$52,275.00.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.