Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 40,670 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,201 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 40,670 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 1.48. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.