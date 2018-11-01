Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,984 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SemGroup stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. SemGroup Corp has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.04, a PEG ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.88.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

