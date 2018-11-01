Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.28.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $175.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $160.53 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.