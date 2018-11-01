Alphacat Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $59,739.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00248447 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.55 or 0.09968367 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

