Alphabet (GOOG) Shares Gap Up to $1,036.21

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,012.61, but opened at $1,036.21. Alphabet shares last traded at $1,076.77, with a volume of 2528616 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $721.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,244.09, for a total transaction of $7,078,872.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,298,807.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,541 shares of company stock worth $91,842,344. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

