Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) and Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Head to Head Comparison

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) and Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Alliqua Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.60 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.44 Alliqua Biomedical $19.57 million 0.46 -$25.70 million ($6.49) -0.27

Mazor Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Alliqua Biomedical. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliqua Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliqua Biomedical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mazor Robotics and Alliqua Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazor Robotics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Alliqua Biomedical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mazor Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.26%. Alliqua Biomedical has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.30%. Given Alliqua Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliqua Biomedical is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Alliqua Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazor Robotics -12.80% -7.17% -6.26% Alliqua Biomedical -99.08% -169.35% -87.33%

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats Alliqua Biomedical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies. It also provides contract manufacturing services, including the development, manufacture, and marketing of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels or gels used in wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

