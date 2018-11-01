Alliance Mining (ALM) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 168,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 259,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

