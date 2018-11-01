Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Alleghany worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 33.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,245,000 after buying an additional 114,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,277,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 613.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 814,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,350,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 180.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Alleghany stock opened at $600.68 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $549.00 and a 52 week high of $659.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.41 by $1.37. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 33.85 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

