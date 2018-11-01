Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Alexander’s stock opened at $315.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.43. Alexander’s has a one year low of $314.41 and a one year high of $436.80.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (?Vornado?) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

