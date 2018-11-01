Albemarle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,891 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,955% compared to the average daily volume of 968 call options.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,364,000 after acquiring an additional 84,377 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 876.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 98,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

