Albemarle Co. (ALB) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Albemarle worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,949,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

