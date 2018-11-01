Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

AKCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

AKCA stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. The business’s revenue was up 221.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.