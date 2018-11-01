Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIXA. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.32 ($16.65).

Shares of ETR AIXA traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €11.35 ($13.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

