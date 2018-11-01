Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIXA. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.32 ($16.65).

Shares of ETR AIXA traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €11.35 ($13.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

